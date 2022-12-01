Canadian slider Mirela Rahneva claimed gold at the second World Cup event of the season in Park City, Utah on Thursday. The 2019 World Championship silver medallist led from the front after the first heat with a time of 49.12 and eventually finished ahead of Germanyâ€™s Tina Hermann by 0.1 seconds. Hermann, who was the overall World Cup champion in 2016 only dropped 0.01 seconds on Rahneva in heat two but the Canadianâ€™s first run was enough to leave her top of the podium. The win takes Rahneva up to second in the seasonâ€™s standings, eight points behind Germanyâ€™s Hannah Neise who raced home in sixth after winning in Whistler last week. Britainâ€™s Laura Deas claimed the final podium position after making up ground on reigning overall World Cup champion Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands. Bos slipped from third to seventh after a disappointing second run, while Susanne Kreher from Germany was pipped by Deas to the bronze by two hundredths of a second. Sportsbeat 2022

Skeleton Canada's Rahneva clinches gold in Park City skeleton World Cup AN HOUR AGO

