Olympic and world champion Christopher Grotheer slid to his first World Cup gold of the season with a track record in Park City.

The 30-year-old clocked the fastest time in both runs to finish in a combined time of one minute, 36 seconds and 26 milliseconds and claim top spot on the podium.

South Korea's Jung Seung-gi was 0.17 seconds behind for silver whilst Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt bagged bronze.

"I felt very good. I was angry last week, I was really dissatisfied with my performance as I had planned much more," said Grotheer, who finished fifth at the season opener in Whistler.

"I was able to flip the lever here, it was a really good performance."

Canada's Mirela Rahneva took gold in the women's event as all three current Olympic medallists were denied a podium position.

Germany's Tina Hermann and Great Britain's Laura Deas finished second and third respectively in Utah.

