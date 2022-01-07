Latvia's Martins Dukurs took the lead in the men's Skeleton World Cup standings after a dramatic win in the penultimate round of the season in Winterberg, Germany. The six-time world champion came home in 53.36 seconds, edging out home favourite Axel Jungk by just one-hundredth of a second to leapfrog the German in the overall table. It was the third time in a row a Dukurs name took top spot, after with Tomass winning in Sigulda last time out and Martins having triumphed the round before in Altenberg. The race was held with only one scoring run after the first run had been cancelled by jury decision due to non-compliance with the sweeping protocol. Russian Alexander Tretiakov won at this track earlier in the season but this time could only manage a third-placed finish with a time of 56.41s. In the women's event, which did feature the usual two runs, Dutch racer Kimberley Bos repeated her success from the first Winterberg World Cup event of the season to maintain her overall lead. Her combined time of 1:56.04 edged out another German and previous World Cup winner Jacqueline Loelling, who managed 1:56.28. Olympic bronze medallist Elena Nikitina remains Bos' nearest challenger in the standings and secured the final podium place with a time of 1:56.47.

