Brits still see skeleton as 'Eddie the Eagle' niche despite nearly two decades of Team GB Olympic dominance, believes bronze medallist Laura Deas. The 33-year-old will be the lone veteran on the Beijing-bound skeleton squad in February, with PyeongChang bronze medallist Dom Parsons and Lizzy Yarnoldâ€”the only winter Olympian to defend a title for Team GBâ€”among those hanging up their sleds after South Korea.

Brits have reached the podium at every Olympics, and won nine medals, since skeleton was reintroduced after a 54-year absence at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

Though the current crop doesn't have an ice track in the UK, their state-of-the-art facilities at University of Bath HQ include an innovative push-start track, opened the same year as those Utah Games, that has clearly proven a more than suitable training ground.

The squad received a Â£90,000 cash influx from UK Sport in July, and team members wear kit emblazoned with the logo of funders The National Lottery, but, mused Deas, "I think skeleton has a slightly unique feel. In the one sense, we're a very well-funded professional programme, we're cutting edge of technology, we're doing everything to the best of our ability.

"But on the flip side, we still have a slight sort of Eddie the Eagle-type perception from the British public, that they think we're all nutters throwing ourselves off the side of a hill, and why on earth would you want to do that?

"I really enjoy the attention that the sport gets once every four years, because it's not something that's in the public eye all the time.

"It's really nice when the Winter Olympics rolls around and you get all these incredible winter sports in the limelight for a little while."

For Deas and the rest of her thrill-seeking squadâ€”who launch themselves down an icy track, head-first, at more than 80 mphâ€”the next few months will be critical in determining if Team GB can bring a full complement of sliders, three men and three women, to Beijing.

Only 25 athletes per gender will compete, so results in upcoming qualification events including World, Europa and Intercontinental Cup competitions, which will determine their rankings, are critical.

Former heptathlete Brogan Crowley and Leicestershire's Amelia Coltman are among the GB women hoping to build on the podium legacy established by Deas, Yarnold, Shelley Rudman, Amy Williams and Alex Coomber.

But many are touting Beijing as a breakout year for Team GB's men. Marcus Wyatt, who swapped American football for sliding through a talent ID programme in 2014, claimed silver last month in a test event at the Beijing Olympic track, and last year became the first British man in seven years to win a World Cup medal.

Deas still "gets goosebumps" thinking about her first Olympic experienceâ€”and hopes the British public will soon have five new nutters to root for.

She said: "If we all qualify, it will be everyone else's first Games experience.

"I love drawing on that. The hunger and the motivation that they have to reach their first Olympic Games, because it's something that I remember very vividly as being very particular.

"It's such a strong driver to want to join that club, to become an Olympian, so actually I'm drawing a huge amount of motivation and energy from what they're bringing to the team as well."

