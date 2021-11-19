There was a Russian double in Innsbruck in the opening event of the IBSF skeleton World Cup season as Alexander Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina claimed victories.

Neither ended last season on the World Cup podium but they did win the last event of the season in Innsbruck as well.

On their return to the Austrian tracks, they showed the same form with Tretiakov producing a great second run to overhaul World Cup champion Martins Dukurs by just seven hundredths.

The Russian sat third after the first run with a time of 52.74, a tenth behind Dukurs, with Germany's Christopher Grotheer splitting them.

But second time around it was Tretiakov who nailed his race, with a time of 52.33 to take the victory from his Latvian rival, with Grotheer completing the podium.

In the women's race, Nikitina followed a similar pattern as she came from joint second on the first run to take victory.

Belgium's Kim Meylemans led at the halfway stage by 0.12 from Nikitina and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands.

But Nikitina's time of 53.62 on the second run was the quickest of the lot and that allowed her to overhaul Meylemans, who finished down in third and hold off Bos for the win.

Laura Deas, Britain's Olympic bronze medallist finished 20th, with compatriot Brogan Crowley in 17th.

In the men's event Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt came 13th and 14th respectively with Craig Thompson 21st.

