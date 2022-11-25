Skeleton star Marcus Wyatt won a glorious gold at Whistler as Britain's sliders made a dream start to their World Cup campaign.

The 30-year-old landed his first World Cup win in the opening race of the season and was joined on the podium by fellow Beijing Olympian Matt Weston, who bagged bronze.

Ad

In the women's race that followed, Brogan Crowley snagged silver, her first-ever World Cup medal.

Skeleton Wyatt grabs World Cup gold in brilliant British display 2 HOURS AGO

"It's an amazing feeling! To win gold for my country in a World Cup is something I've dreamt of for a long time, and it feels as good as I thought it would," said Wyatt.

"I put down two consistent runs and my starts were quick, too, so it's exactly what I would have wanted at the start of the week.

"Training was a bit up and down but I was confident we could bring it together on race day.

"It's a perfect way to start the new Olympic campaign to be honest.

"To win a medal with Matt makes the result even better as well. It's only one result but I'm hoping it's a sign of good things to come for me and for the team."

Wyatt clinched his first World Cup win by a hundredth of a second in Canada, pipping South Korea's Jung Seung-gi to the post in a pivotal first run and clocking a combined time of 1 minute 45.44 seconds.

Weston added a third medal to his World Cup tally with bronze, finishing 0.66 seconds behind first-placed Wyatt as both Brits set a new start record of 4.46 seconds and saw their dreams come true on the world's fastest track.

Crowley's maiden medal came just hours later with an incredible second run of 53.67 that saw her jump from sixth to second.

The 28-year-old, who finished 23rd in her debut Olympics in Beijing, tied for second with the USA's Hallie Clarke in a combined a time of 1:47.58.

Crowley joined Wyatt and Weston in setting a new track record in her second run at Whistler, taking her to within 18 hundredths of Olympic champion and gold medallist Hannah Neise.

2018 Olympic bronze medallist Laura Deas returned to the World Cup circuit with a 12th placed finish in a time of 1:48.91.

Skeleton 'You're always moving your goalposts' - Williams on juggling motherhood and post-skeleton career 30/08/2022 AT 09:09