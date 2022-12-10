Austria soar to mixed team World Cup win in Titisee Neustadt

Austria took the first ski jumping mixed team World Cup of the season in Titisee Neustadt despite the best efforts of Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud on Saturday.

The Austrian quartet of Eva Pinkelnig, Marita Kramer, Michael Hayboeck and Stefan Kraft racked up a total of 985.9 points, ahead of the Norwegian team by 26.7.

But none could match Granerud's second jump of 143.7 and only this season's yellow bib holder Dawid Kubacki, Friday's individual winner Anze Lanisek and Kraft could better his first of 137.5.

German jumper Katharina Althaus may be trailing Pinkelnig and Norway's Silje Opseth in the 2022-23 overall standings, but was the most consistent woman on the HS142 hill on Saturday afternoon.

The double Olympic silver medallist's combined total of 248.8 boosted the German team up to third, 34.1 points ahead of Lanisek's Slovenia.

All athletes will stay in southern Germany for Sunday's large hill individual event with Opseth and Lanisek both hunting their third World Cup win of the season.

