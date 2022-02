Ski Jumping

'Good enough' - Marius Lindvik takes shock ski jumping gold ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'Good enough' - Marius Lindvik takes a shock ski jumping gold medal ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:52, 23 minutes ago