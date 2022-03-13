Ursa Bogataj came out on top as Slovenia swept the podium places in the women's HS100 at the ski jumping World Cup in Oberhof Berlin.
The two-time Olympic gold medallist finished with 227.4 points, 4.3 ahead of compatriot Nika Kriznar, who recorded a final tally of 273.1, while Ema Klinec finished third with 262.4.
Bogataj built on her success at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with a first jump distance of 95.5 and points total of 136.8.
It put her behind Kriznar, who totalled 139.7 after the first jump, but Bogataj bounced back on her second attempt, recording 100.0 for Distance 2 and a total 140.6 points to take the lead.
Klinec, meanwhile, sat in fifth after her first jump but produced a Points tally of 132.8 to propel her on to the podium.
