Ski Jumping

‘Destroyed the rest of this field!’- Marita Kramer wins in Nizhny Tagil

Marita Kramer continued her domination of women’s ski jumping as she won in Nizhny Tagil. Ema Klinec of Slovenia took second and Kramer’s Austrian team-mate Daniela Iraschko-Stolz was third.

00:01:13, 3 hours ago