Anze Lanisek soared to his second ski jumping World Cup victory of the season in Titisee-Neustadt to close the gap on overall leader Dawid Kubacki.

The Slovenian had just one career World Cup win to his name going into this campaign but jumps of 133.5m and 141m were enough to earn 272.8 points and secure his second triumph in three outings.

Ad

Lanisek, 26, held off the challenge of runner-up Kubacki, who recorded the longest leap of the day with 144m, while Karl Geiger earned his first podium finish of the season in third.

Beitostølen 'Makes it look easy' - Fahndrich wins Cross Country sprint classic in Beitstolen AN HOUR AGO

Kubacki heads the standings on 370 points going into the next meeting on Sunday, also in Titisee-Neustadt, and leads Lanisek by 34. Stefan Kraft, third overall, was down in ninth on Friday.

Lanisek is the fifth Slovenian to earn more than two World Cup victories, after Peter Prevc (23), Primoz Peterka (15), Robert Kranjec (7) and Domen Prevc (5).

Sportsbeat 2022

Lillehammer Paal Golberg leads a Norwegian 1-2-3-4 in Lillehammer mass start 04/12/2022 AT 15:07