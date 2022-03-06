Former Olympic gold medallist Daniel-Andre Tande finished first on home snow on the final day of the Raw Air competition while Stefan Kraft was confirmed of the tournament winner. Tande was the comfortable victor at the final event, recording a points total of 271.2 to overcome his rivals. 25-year-old Slovenian star Anze Lanisek took second place, finishing 4.1 points behind his rival Tande in first. Earlier this year, he finished 14th in Beijing but performed much better in Oslo, recording 267.1 on his way to a podium finish. In third was Kraft, which was enough to cement the Raw Air title from Karl Geiger and Ryoyu Kobayashi. He recorded 266.9 points to finish third, clear ahead of Germany's Markus Eisenbichler, who finished in fourth. Sportsbeat 2022

