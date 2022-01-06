Austrian Daniel Huber claimed his first World Cup victory on home snow to win the final event of the Four Hills tournament and deny Ryoyu Kobayashi a second grand slam of his career.

However, Kobayashi was still able to celebrate winning the overall event after victories in the first three legs and stays top of the World Cup standings, leading Karl Geiger by 55 points.

German Geiger could not hold onto the first place he held after round one as he finished in third, with Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud earning silver for his second podium in a row.

Having qualified in top place for the fourth time in a row, Kobayashi left the door ajar on the final hill as he lay in fifth place after the first run.

Geiger led the way after a jump of 140.5 metres saw him sit 2.2 points clear of Huber on 146.5 points.

It was Kobayashi's Japanese compatriot Yukiya Sato who completed the podium at halfway with a score of 142.4, but his lead in the Four Hills standings was further strengthened as second-placed Marius Lindvik could only manage 23rd with one run to go.

Lindvik improved with a jump of 139m in the round two to end in tenth with a score of 271.5 which saw him hold on to second place in the overall Four Hills standings.

Kobayashi's second jump of 133.5m helped him into the lead over Robert Johansson by just 0.1 points with four jumpers left to go.

The 25-year-old was then overtaken by Granerud with teammate Sato pushing him further down the table.

Austrian favourite Huber then put in a season's-best performance to score 286.8 points and claim a maiden World Cup victory as Geiger's jump of 132.0m could only earn him third.

Huber said: "I don't have any words right now. Just to win my first World Cup at home is more than I can dream of. It has been a couple of years of hard work but this is one of the best days of my life.

"I felt I had a good chance in the last couple of weeks but I still struggled with details but today it really came all together.

"The self-esteem I put in my jumps today was so great. I have never had so much fun ski jumping!"

Despite Kobayashi ending in fifth, his three earlier victories were enough to see him claim a second Four Hills tournament, ending with 1162.3 points, 24.2 more than Lindvik as Granerud ensured it was two Norwegians on the overall podium.

