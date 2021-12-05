Jan Hoerl became a World Cup winner for the first time with a 128-metre jump securing him victory in Poland.

The Austrian compiled 261.9 points for his two efforts to beat Norway's Marius Lindvik by 6.7, while Hoerl's compatriot Stefan Kraft finished third.

Lindvik was the leader after the first round, his 122-metre effort one metre further than Hoerl and Cene Prevc.

However, Lindvik's 124-metre round two jump opened the door for Hoerl and he delivered a fabulous effort to win.

"It was really tricky out there but this is my first victory, I am speechless. I am really happy," he said.

