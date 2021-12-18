German Karl Geiger won his second event of the Ski Jumping World Cup season in Engelberg, Switzerland.

The 28-year-old Olympic silver medallist narrowly overcame his main rival for the yellow bib – Ryoyu Kobayashi, claiming victory by just 0.8 points.

Ad

Geiger's 287.4 points was too many for the Japanese 25-year-old, who finished exactly four points ahead of third placed Timi Zajc of Slovenia, who made the podium for the first time this season. Ahead of another run on the Gross-Titlis-Schanze hill on Sunday, Geiger is in complete control of the overall standings and the yellow bib, with his 514 points putting him comfortably ahead of nearest rival Kobayashi's 396, although with 21 more events to go a lot could still change.

Ramsau am Dachstein Kramer wins fourth consecutive ski jumping World Cup gold on Ramsau normal hill YESTERDAY AT 18:22

Stefan Kraft, who sits third in the overall rankings, finished ninth on 261 points, 26.4 points below the leading Geiger, who seems to be coming into form at the perfect time with the Winter Olympics just around the corner.

Ski Jumping Kobayashi claims gold in ski jumping World Cup 12/12/2021 AT 17:42