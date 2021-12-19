Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan held off the challenge of Karl Geiger, who was Saturday's victor, to win his third Ski Jumping World Cup event of the season in Engelberg.

The 25-year-old Olympian was second after the first round behind hometown hero Killian Peier of Switzerland, but he recovered to finish with a points total of 306, 12.2 points ahead of his closest challenger.

Germany's Karl Geiger finished in second after scoring a total of 293.8 points and despite not being able to match his win yesterday was pleased with his performance.

He said: "I'm definitely satisfied, it was a really good weekend for me. My jumps yesterday were a little bit better, but the competition was on a very high level.

"I'm very satisfied with the second place. Now I'm looking forward to my home competition in Oberstdorf, but first I want to enjoy Christmas and recharge the batteries."

In third was Norway's Marius Lindvik, who finished with just 0.4 points fewer than Geiger in second.

His points total of 293.5 was enough to secure a podium finish ahead of Peier, who dropped down to fourth, the same position he earned on Saturday.

