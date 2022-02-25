Marita Kramer bounced back from Olympic disappointment as she starred on home soil to help Austria win the World Cup Women's Team HS90 event in Hinzenbach.

Austrian gold medal favourite Kramer missed the Winter Olympics in Beijing after testing positive for Covid-19.

But alongside Lisa Eder, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Chiara Kreuzer she had the best distance with her Round 2 jump of 87m, finished sixth in the judge's scorecards.

Austria finished the event in first place with a points total of 819, 35.1 points ahead of their closest rivals Russia in second.

Russia, boasting a team of Alexandra Kustova, Irma Makhinia, Sofia Tikhonova and Irina Avvakumova, finished in second with 783.9 points.

In third was the team from Slovenia featuring Olympic stars Ursa Bogataj, Spela Rogelj and Nika Kriznar as well as Maja Vtic.

The four-woman team lifted their country to third with a points total of 783.4, thanks in part to three stunning performances from Kriznar, Rogelj and Bogataj, who recorded the second third and fourth best distances.

