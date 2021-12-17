Marita Kramer won her fourth consecutive ski jumping World Cup event and fifth this year at Ramsau, Austria.

The Austrian skier finished on top of the podium in her home event ahead of German Katharina Althaus in second and Slovenia's Urša Bogataj who took third.

The 20-year-old scored 136.2 points from her first jump which gave her a comfortable lead of almost eight points.

Althaus' second jump of 128.4 points bettered her Austrian competitor's 124.8 points but it was not enough to overturn the deficit as Kramer won the event by 4.1 points.

Bogataj's 253.3 points saw her finish 7.7 points behind Kramer but two points ahead of fourth-placed Sara Takanashi of Japan, giving her a third podium finish of the season.

Kramer has a comfortable lead of 169 points over Altahaus with Bogataj a further 66 points adrift in the overall standings heading into the final World Cup of 2021 in Ljubno, Slovenia which starts on New Year's Eve.

