Nika Kriznar extended her red-hot ski jumping form with a brilliant normal hill World Cup triumph in Hizenbach.

The 21-year-old Slovenian star grabbed mixed team gold and individual bronze at the Winter Olympic Games and continued that momentum in style in Austria.

Ad

Kriznar, 21, toppled home favourite Marita Kramer by over 20 points to extend her hegemony and claim her fifth individual World Cup win.

Ski Jumping Ursa Bogataj wins ski jumping World Cup as Slovenia dominate YESTERDAY AT 19:50

French star Josephine Pagnier was third but it was all about Kriznar as she soared 88.5m and 92.5m to reign supreme on Sunday.

She still trails Kramer in the overall standings but will travel to the next normal hill event in Oberhorf on March 12 with major momentum.

Fellow Slovenian Ursa Bogataj sits third in the overall World Cup table ahead of German Katharina Althaus.

Ski Jumping Wow, wow, wow! - Quality from Kraft as he delivers winning jump in Lahti 25/02/2022 AT 22:44