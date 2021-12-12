Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi claimed ski jumping World Cup victory ahead of five Norwegians, winning by 2.6 points in Klingenthal, Germany.

Kobayashi scored 262.8 total points to claim gold ahead of the wave of Norwegian and German ski jumpers.

Ad

He jumped 129.5 metres and scored 118.5 points in round one and never looked back from the top spot, as he went on to claim his second Large Hill win of the season, having also won in Ruka, Finland at the end of November.

Ski Jumping Kramer on fire in Klingenthal YESTERDAY AT 18:52

Daniel Andre Tande claimed silver with 260.2 points, ahead of fellow Norwegian Marius Lindvik whose 256.6 points saw him take the last podium place, 6.2 behind Kobayashi and 0.8 points clear of fourth placed Robert Johansson.

The Ski Jumping World Cup heads over to Engelberg, Switzerland next, with everyone hoping to stop Kobayashi claiming a third win of the season.

Beijing 2022 World Cup Ski Jumping events in Japan cancelled over rising omicron coronavirus cases YESTERDAY AT 10:21