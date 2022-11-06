Dawid Kubacki completed an opening weekend World Cup double after victory in Sunday's ski jumping in Wisla.

The Poland star followed up on Saturday's triumph with another brilliant performance on home snow and is firmly in control at the start of the 2022/23 World Cup season.

His first jump of 131m gave him a narrow competition lead over Slovenia's Anze Lanisek, with just a point separating them before the final round.

But a brilliant 133.5m effort, the joint-furthest in the competition, laid to rest any fears that Kubacki would be dethroned.

Marius Lindvik, who was tied with Kubacki for longest jump, took third, while Lanisek kept a hold of second.

The Pole now leaves Wisla with the yellow bib and a healthy lead in the overall standings.

