Eva Pinkelnig claimed her fourth World Cup victory in the second event of the 2022/23 season in Wisla.

The Austrian's first jump of 129m propelled her well clear at the halfway stage, with her second effort of 128.5 enough for victory as she finished on 262.3 points.

Ad

That steered her 10.9 clear of second-placed Katharina Althaus, whose second round jump of 131m set the hill record at Adam Malysz.

Wisla ‘Excellent, really good’ - Pinkelnig holds nerve to produce fine jump and win in Wisla 3 HOURS AGO

Pinkelnig, 34, leads the general classification after two contests, with the next event set to take place in Lillehammer, Norway on the weekend of the 3rd and 4th of December.

Swedenâ€™s Frida Westman finished third, while Marita Kramer, last year's World Cup winner, finished sixth and sits third in the overall standings.

After a stellar first round from the reigning champion and the victorious Pinkelnig, Austria lead the Nations Cup.

Ski Jumping Watch Kubacki clinch glorious World Cup victory in 'great style' in Wisla 20 HOURS AGO