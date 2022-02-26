Ursa Bogataj helped Slovenia secure a one-two in the ski jumping World Cup event in Austria.

Bogataj came out on top in the women's HS90 event in Hinzenbach after recording 249.7 points.

Ad

In second place was her compatriot and two-time Olympic medallist Nika Kriznar.

Ski Jumping Wow, wow, wow! - Quality from Kraft as he delivers winning jump in Lahti 21 HOURS AGO

Her eventual total of 227.7 points saw her finish 22 points behind her rival Bogataj.

In third place was Austria's Lisa Eder, who was coming off the back of victory in the women's team event yesterday afternoon.

Her points total of 212.8 was enough to see her sneak onto the podium ahead of Sweden's Frida Westman by 0.9 points.

Lahti An absolute monster - Bogataj produces huge jump in Hinzenbach team event YESTERDAY AT 17:19