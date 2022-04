Skydiving

Drama in Red Bull Plane Swap as one plane 'spirals out of control'

The first Plane Swap sponsored by Red Bull was ultimately unsuccessful as one pilot was unable to reach the other plane in the Arizona stunt. One pilot Andy Farrington was unable to complete the switch while thousands of miles in the air. Both Farrington and other pilot Luke Atkins were safe and reported no injuries.

00:05:18, an hour ago