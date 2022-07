The 2022/23 snooker season is starting to shape up with the addition of the World Mixed Doubles to the calendar and a new home for the elite eight-man Tour Championship.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are set to play in the andare set to play in the World Mixed Doubles at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes in September

Ad

The four leading players in the world rankings will be joined by the top quartet in the women's game – Reanne Evans, Ng On Yee, world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai and Rebecca Kenna – on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September to compete for a title last contested in 1991 and won by Steve Davis and Allison Fisher.

Snooker O'Sullivan heads cast as World Doubles returns to circuit after 31-year absence A DAY AGO

The Tour Championship – the penultimate event of the season before the 47th World Championship in Sheffield – moves from Llandudno to Hull between 27 March to 2 April and is contested between the top eight on the one-year ranking list after the Turkish Masters.

‘It’s there!’ – Watch Trump’s brilliant 147 maximum in full

Outside of the main ranking events, the Six-red World Championship will be staged in Bangkok in September for the first time since 2019 when Stephen Maguire defeated John Higgins 8-6 in the final.

The Champion of Champions event returns to Bolton in October with the Masters – involving the world's top 16 players – hosted by Alexandra Palace in London in its traditional date at the outset of 2023.

Provisional 2022/23 World Snooker calendar

Championship League – 28 June to 29 July, Morningside Arena, Leicester (World Ranking)

European Masters – 16-21 August, Stadthalle Fürth, Fuerth, Germany (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Six Red World Championship – 5-10 September, Bangkok, Thailand (Non-ranking)

World Mixed Doubles – 24-25 September, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (NR)

British Open – 26 September to 2 October, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (WR)

Northern Ireland Open – 16-23 October, Waterfront Hall, Belfast (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Champion of Champions – 31 October to 6 November, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton (NR)

UK Championship – 12-20 November, Barbican Centre, York (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Scottish Open – 28 November to 4 December, Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Championship League – 6 December to 9 March (NR)

English Open – 12-18 December, Brentwood Centre, Brentwood (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

The Masters – 8-15 January, Alexandra Palace, London (NR) LIVE on Eurosport

World Grand Prix – 16-22 January, The Centaur, Cheltenham (WR)

Snooker Shoot Out – 26-29 January, Morningside Arena, Leicester (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

German Masters – 1-5 February, Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Welsh Open – 13-19 February, Venue Cymru, Llandudno (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Players Championship – 20-26 February, Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton (WR)

Turkish Masters – 13-19 March, Antalya, Turkey (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Tour Championship – 27 March to 2 April, Bonus Arena, Hull (WR)

World Championship qualifiers – 3-12 April, English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

World Championship – 15 April to 1 May, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

World Championship Top 10 shots of 2021/22: No. 1 – Trump's brilliant positional play seals key victory 29/06/2022 AT 11:58