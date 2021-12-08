John Higgins has slammed comments made by Ronnie O’Sullivan.

On Tuesday night after his 4-0 win against Michael Georgiou at the Scottish Open, O’Sullivan said that in the hypothetical situation that his kids wanted to play snooker, he would advise them against it.

The six-time world champion did not go into full detail as to why he would provide that advice, and Higgins called his comments “terrible” after he had beaten Noppon Saengkham 4-1 the following day.

"I thought it was a disgrace what he was saying about young kids,” began Higgins when chatting to Rachel Casey and Alan McManus in the Eurosport studio.

I thought that was dreadful for someone as good as that to sit there and say that.

"If my dad had heard Steve Davis or Jimmy White saying ‘don’t get your kids into it’. If [I had then wanted to play snooker] my dad would be saying ‘nah, Steve Davis says you should not be playing snooker so I am not giving you the money to go down and practise’.

"That was terrible of Ronnie saying that – he should know better.”

"He is right what he is saying about prize money,” continued Higgins.

"I don’t think the top players would miss it off the winning cheque. Judd Trump won the Champion of Champions and he won £150,000 and I won £60,000. If you took say £20,000 off Trump, he would not miss that and that would funnel down into the youngsters.”

Here are the O'Sullivan comments Higgins referred:

If I had a son I would not let him play snooker so maybe there is a good thing there isn't the opportunity for him to play snooker.

"I'd rather he played golf, football, tennis. I'd rather he played curling, I'm only joking! Personally if I had a child [that wanted to take up snooker] I would not want him to play snooker I really wouldn't."

When it was pointed out to him that that may surprise some. O'Sullivan responded:

"I'm an honest guy, I'm going to give you an honest opinion. I'm not going to tell you the reasons why but if I had a child or a son – which I have – I would definitely say 'don't choose snooker'. Maybe 20-25 years ago it was a sexy sport but it has kind of fallen behind to other sports.

"If you have a child you'd want them to get into a sport like Emma Raducanu [has], she's doing fantastic. You look at the golfers like Rory McIlroy and the footballers, it's just lovely sports to be in.

"It's just timing I suppose. Maybe in another 20-30 years snooker might be back on top but at the moment I'd be like 'go and get a job mate'. Forget playing snooker. That's my honest opinion."

