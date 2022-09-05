Mark Allen used the break in the snooker calendar to show off his cue sports skills at the Ultimate Pool Players Championship with some dazzling breaks.

The Northern Ireland Open champion is not due to return to competitive action on the snooker table until the opening round of the British Open on Monday 26 September against Stuart Carrington in Milton Keynes.

Allen lost 2-0 to three-time champion Mick Hill in Sunday's final of Group 5, being edged out 9-8 and 9-3 by the 8-ball specialist in Newcastle-under-Lyme, but admits the experience has inspired him to try the smaller baize in future.

“It was a great experience. A huge thank you to the Ultimate Pool guys for having me," said the former Masters winner.

“It was a great final to forward to against one of the all-time greats. If the calendar allows it, then I’d definitely play in more events.

“I’m a realist and I know that I’m not going to pull up too many trees in the pool world in the long run, so I’ll have to stick to what I know best – and that’s snooker.

“But as long as the calendar allows it, then there’s no reason why I can’t dip my toe in the water and play again."

