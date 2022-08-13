Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is set to be out for almost two months with an arm injury, but is targeting the Hong Kong Masters in October.

The seven-time world champion was appearing as a special guest at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Great Britain in Cardiff.

O’Sullivan got involved with the pre-race track walk to observe how the riders inspect the surface before taking to their bikes.

O'Sullivan says he is skipping the European Masters , which runs from August 11 to August 20 in Furth, with his sights firmly set on the Masters tournament which gets underway on October 6.

“I’ve had an injury for my arm for about the last year," he told Eurosport.

"The last two months it’s just got really bad so I really need to rest it.

“Hopefully it will get better and I think it’s a time-healing process. One of the big events that I want to play in is in Hong Kong which is in early October.

“I thought I better rest it and try and get it better for that.”

"It was unbelievable really. It's such a hard tournament I thought I probably did not have it in me to win again, but I decided to do this documentary.

"I had a film crew follow me around so I thought 'I better really try hard here because I'm going to have to watch this back.'"

"I just gave it everything and I think that was one of the reasons I was able to get over the line."

O'Sullivan did a track walk inside the Principality Stadium. He says having as dry conditions as possible in snooker is optimal on the World Snooker Tour.

He explained: “All the tables are exactly the same. What you are looking for is the room to be of the right temperature. In snooker you are wanting the conditions to be as dry as it can.

"Sometimes when we go to China, Thailand and then it’s anything but dry. It’s damp, it’s humid and that gets into the table which makes it play heavier. If you can have a dry atmosphere in the room then the table will always play well.

“It’s the same for both players so you have to learn to adapt to it as well.”

