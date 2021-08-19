John Higgins finished with breaks of 95 and 96 to complete a 3-2 win over Cao Yupeng and remain on course for a record fifth British Open title.

The four-times world champion fell 2-1 behind to his fellow former Scottish Open finalist at Leicester's Morningside Arena in the second round on Thursday after missing an easy red to the middle pocket having noticed a stray hair on the object ball.

British Open 'There is no need to be that slow' – Maguire slams O'Donnell, Vafaei stuns Allen 18 HOURS AGO

Higgins admits he should have got the red cleaned as Cao – who opened with a break of 78 – won the third frame to leave Higgins scrambling to stay alive in an event he claimed with a 9-6 win over Stephen Maguire when it was last held in 2004.

"I think every snooker player goes through it," said Higgins, who made his 12th competitive 147 in a 3-1 win over Alexander Ursenbacher in the first round on Monday. "It was the red close to the middle bag. I could see a hair close to the side of the red.

I thought: 'I'll just pot this then move it.' It was so funny because on the final shot, the final frame ball red to leave Cao needing snookers at the end, there was a little hair next to the white, but this time I took it away.

"It is amazing how things work out during a match when you know you should have done the right thing during a match. It could have come back to bite me."

Higgins will take his place in the draw for the last 32 and said: "The table was playing quite heavy so I'm delighted with the way I finished off the last two frames."

147 in full: Watch John Higgins' stunning World Snooker Championship maximum

British Open 'All about the W' – Hendry battles to tense victory, Selby defeats Murphy YESTERDAY AT 22:30