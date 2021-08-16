Judd Trump justified his billing as world number one in the deciding frame of a taut first-round match with Mitchell Mann that he won 3-2 on the final pink at Leicester's Morningside Arena.

The world number 97 Mann needed blue, pink and black in the deciding frame to claim victory against Trump, but missed the blue by some distance.

Trump, who compiled knocks of 52 and 62 from 2-1 behind, kept his composure to hole blue and pink to reach the last-64 draw.

"It was a close game. You are always going to get that in a best of five," said Trump.

"It was a battle in the end, but happy to get through."

