Ricky Walden punished John Higgins for missing several obvious scoring chances to end the Scotsman's quest for a record fifth British Open title in a 3-1 win at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Higgins won the opener with a break of 51, but was never at his best as the three-times ranking event winner Walden reeled off the next three frames – including a break of 62 in the second frame – as his opponent failed to control the white ball in style that saw him make a 147 break in the opening round of a 3-1 win over Alexander Ursenbacher.

The draw for the last 16 on Friday night was made immediately afterwards with Walden handed a meeting with Scottish amateur Ross Muir.

Ali Carter defeated world champion Mark Selby 3-0 on Thursday evening and could face world number one Judd Trump in the last 16 if the Bristol man overcomes Elliot Slessor.

The two-times world finalist Carter lost the first frame to Oliver Lines, but won the next three boosted by 68 and a closing 69 in a 3-1 success.

Three-times world champion Mark Williams will face Zhang Jiankang or Pang Junxu in the last 16 after he completed a 3-0 win over Liam Highfield boosted by runs of 71 and 70 in the first two frames.

British Open last-16 draw

Jimmy Robertson v Stephen Maguire or Jordan Brown

David Gilbert v Hammad Miah or Luca Brecel

Ali Carter v Judd Trump or Elliot Slessor

Ricky Walden v Ross Muir

Lu Ning v Lukas Kleckers or Lee Walker

Zhang Jiankang or Pang Junxu v Mark Williams

Joe O'Connor v Zhou Yuelong

Hossein Vafaei v Gary Wilson

