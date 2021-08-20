Ricky Walden punished John Higgins for missing several obvious scoring chances to end the Scotsman's quest for a record fifth British Open title in a 3-1 win at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.
Higgins won the opener with a break of 51, but was never at his best as the three-times ranking event winner Walden reeled off the next three frames – including a break of 62 in the second frame – as his opponent failed to control the white ball in style that saw him make a 147 break in the opening round of a 3-1 win over Alexander Ursenbacher.
The draw for the last 16 on Friday night was made immediately afterwards with Walden handed a meeting with Scottish amateur Ross Muir.
Ali Carter defeated world champion Mark Selby 3-0 on Thursday evening and could face world number one Judd Trump in the last 16 if the Bristol man overcomes Elliot Slessor.
The two-times world finalist Carter lost the first frame to Oliver Lines, but won the next three boosted by 68 and a closing 69 in a 3-1 success.
Three-times world champion Mark Williams will face Zhang Jiankang or Pang Junxu in the last 16 after he completed a 3-0 win over Liam Highfield boosted by runs of 71 and 70 in the first two frames.
British Open last-16 draw
- Jimmy Robertson v Stephen Maguire or Jordan Brown
- David Gilbert v Hammad Miah or Luca Brecel
- Ali Carter v Judd Trump or Elliot Slessor
- Ricky Walden v Ross Muir
- Lu Ning v Lukas Kleckers or Lee Walker
- Zhang Jiankang or Pang Junxu v Mark Williams
- Joe O'Connor v Zhou Yuelong
- Hossein Vafaei v Gary Wilson
