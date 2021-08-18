Stephen Maguire completed a 3-2 win over Martin O'Donnell in the British Open last 64 before blasting the go-slow tactics of the world number 47 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

The sickened former UK champion admitted he was on the verge of "smashing" the balls up and making a rapid return to his home city of Glasgow with O'Donnell averaging 36.7 seconds a shot for the match.

But the Scotsman closed the match out with breaks of 71 and 58 after former Shoot Out semi-finalist O'Donnell had opened with a knock of 70 to take his place in the draw for the last 32.

"He was in the balls (in the fourth frame) and I think he only made 40. He missed something and played safe. That was his chance to win the match," said Maguire, who came out at 28.4 seconds above his usual AST of 24.55.

"I thought I did really well to hold my patience out there. There were times I felt like smashing them up and getting out, getting home. I don't like matches like that, I don't enjoy them.

To be honest, I don't think there is any need to be that slow. I've played the game for years. You don't need to be that slow.

"It's my fault for letting it get to me, but I did. Listen, I threw in the towel three or four times at tournaments last season, just lost the plot and gave the guy the match basically.

"I promised myself I wouldn't do that, but I swear to God I was so close there. But I never so you there go."

World number 43 Hossein Vafaei completed a 3-2 win over Mark Allen in the second round of the British Open in Leicester, his first victory over the Northern Irishman.

World number 10 Allen missed an easy blue after Vafaei had broke down on 55 in the deciding frame and Iran's leading player made no mistake a second time in punishing Allen's profligacy.

Both men hit breaks of 51 in sharing the opening two frames before Vafaei edged 2-1 clear only for former Masters winner Allen to roll in a 61 in forcing a decider he would ultimately lose.

