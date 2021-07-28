Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy will meet in the first round of the British Open only three months after their epic World Championship final battle in Sheffield.

Selby came out on top 18-15 in May to claim his fourth world title against 2005 Crucible champion Murphy, but the random draw format of the British Open will see them do battle over the best-of-five frames in the first round at Leicester's Morningside Arena on Tuesday 17 August.

Chris Henry, who coaches both men with Selby ranked two in the world and Murphy fifth, reacted to Wednesday's draw in disbelief as he said on Twitter: "Oh for goodness sake".

John Higgins, the last winner of the British Open in 2004, faces Alexander Ursenbacher at 1pm on Monday 16 August with world number one Judd Trump meeting Mitchell Mann in his opener at 7pm.

Seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry has been drawn with world number 60 Chris Wakelin in the round of 128 and will play after the completion of Selby's encounter with Murphy.

The first four rounds will be played over the best-of-five frames with the quarter-finals and semi-finals contested over the best-of-seven frames and the final on Sunday 22 August increased to the best-of-11 frames as the field chase a £100,000 first prize.

Six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has opted to miss the event.

Selected matches

Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy – Tuesday 17 August 7pm

John Higgins vs Alexander Ursenbacher – Monday 16 August 1pm

Judd Trump vs Mitchell Mann – Monday 16 August 7pm

Chris Wakelin vs Stephen Hendry – Tuesday 17 August 7pm (second match)

