2021 World Champion Mark Selby squeezed by Shaun Murphy 3-2 in round one of the British Open on Tuesday night.

Selby was playing Murphy again in a truncated replay of May's world championship final, winning 3-2.

Elsewhere, there was an upset as Barry Pinches beat Jack Lisowski 3-2, and Kyren Wilson fell by the same scoreline to Ashley Hugill.

British Open 'It was awful' - Evans refuses to bump fists with Allen in 'Battle of the Exes' 14 HOURS AGO

Antony McGill lost 3-1 to Chinese competitor Zhao Jianbo as he crashed out in the first round.

Stephen Maguire defeated Jackson Page with little trouble, with a 3-0 whitewash.

Matthew Stevens was unable to register a single frame against David Gilbert, who won 3-0.

Stephen Hendry beat Chris Wakelin 3-2 in one of the night's last games.

Round One results, Tuesday 17 August

Lu Ning 3-1 Igor Figueiredo

3-1 Igor Figueiredo Lee Walker 3-1 Sanderson Lam

3-1 Sanderson Lam Dominic Dale 3-0 Xiao Guodong

3-0 Xiao Guodong Wu Yize 3-0 Fraser Patrick

3-0 Fraser Patrick Anthony McGill 1-3 Zhao Jianbo

Andy Hicks 3-1 Chang Bingyu

3-1 Chang Bingyu David Grace 3-2 Mark Lloyd

3-2 Mark Lloyd Zhang Jiankang 3-1 Peter Lines

3-1 Peter Lines Ashle y Hugill 3-2 Kyren Wilson

3-2 Kyren Wilson Joe Perry 2-3 Ben Hancorn

Elliot Slessor 3-1 Peter Devlin

3-1 Peter Devlin Jimmy Robertson 3-0 Mark Joyce

3-0 Mark Joyce Iulian Boiko 2-3 Anthony Hamilton

Dean Young 0-3 Scott Donaldson

Stephen Maguire 3-0 Jackson Page

3-0 Jackson Page Jack Lisowski 2-3 Barry Pinches

James Cahill 2-3 Ricky Walden

Michael Holt 2-3 Mark Davis

Michael Judge 1-3 Andrew Pagett

Mark Selb y 3-2 Shaun Murphy

y 3-2 Shaun Murphy Jamie Jones 1-3 Hossein Vafaei

Ross Muir 3-2 Ryan Day

3-2 Ryan Day Chris Wakelin 2-3 Stephen Hendry

David Gilbert 3-0 Matthew Stevens

British Open 'All about the W' – Hendry battles to tension-ridden victory, Selby defeats Murphy 20 MINUTES AGO