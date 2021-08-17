2021 World Champion Mark Selby squeezed by Shaun Murphy 3-2 in round one of the British Open on Tuesday night.
Selby was playing Murphy again in a truncated replay of May's world championship final, winning 3-2.
Elsewhere, there was an upset as Barry Pinches beat Jack Lisowski 3-2, and Kyren Wilson fell by the same scoreline to Ashley Hugill.
Antony McGill lost 3-1 to Chinese competitor Zhao Jianbo as he crashed out in the first round.
Stephen Maguire defeated Jackson Page with little trouble, with a 3-0 whitewash.
Matthew Stevens was unable to register a single frame against David Gilbert, who won 3-0.
Stephen Hendry beat Chris Wakelin 3-2 in one of the night's last games.

Round One results, Tuesday 17 August

  • Lu Ning 3-1 Igor Figueiredo
  • Lee Walker 3-1 Sanderson Lam
  • Dominic Dale 3-0 Xiao Guodong
  • Wu Yize 3-0 Fraser Patrick
  • Anthony McGill 1-3 Zhao Jianbo
  • Andy Hicks 3-1 Chang Bingyu
  • David Grace 3-2 Mark Lloyd
  • Zhang Jiankang 3-1 Peter Lines
  • Ashley Hugill 3-2 Kyren Wilson
  • Joe Perry 2-3 Ben Hancorn
  • Elliot Slessor 3-1 Peter Devlin
  • Jimmy Robertson 3-0 Mark Joyce
  • Iulian Boiko 2-3 Anthony Hamilton
  • Dean Young 0-3 Scott Donaldson
  • Stephen Maguire 3-0 Jackson Page
  • Jack Lisowski 2-3 Barry Pinches
  • James Cahill 2-3 Ricky Walden
  • Michael Holt 2-3 Mark Davis
  • Michael Judge 1-3 Andrew Pagett
  • Mark Selby 3-2 Shaun Murphy
  • Jamie Jones 1-3 Hossein Vafaei
  • Ross Muir 3-2 Ryan Day
  • Chris Wakelin 2-3 Stephen Hendry
  • David Gilbert 3-0 Matthew Stevens
