Barry Hawkins cruised into the third round of the British Open with a comfortable win over Kyren Wilson.

It was revenge for Hawkins after his heavy 9-3 loss to Wilson in the final of the 2022 European Masters in August, their last meeting on tour.

Hawkins was always in control on Tuesday night, striding ahead in frame one with a break of 72.

Indeed Hawkins made a 50+ break in each and every frame as his imperious form overpowered Wilson, and in the second he compiled a 120 visit which took him to a 2-0 lead.

Wilson hit back in the next to bring it back to 2-1, but Hawkins got back to the table thereafter, knocking in a 78 break to extend his lead back to two frames.

And with just one frame required for the victory, he rounded things off with a stunning 134 in front of the Marshall Arena crowd.

Wilson could be left to reflect on a match where he didn't do a lot wrong, but he just didn't get enough table time to douse the on-fire Hawkins, who - on this form - looks a good bet to go far in the tournament.

From here, Hawkins goes on to face Steven Hallworth or Hammad Miah in the next round.

Aside from that tie, the third round has thrown up a number of other intriguing match-ups, such as Mark Selby v Cao Yupeng and Zhao Xintong v Noppon Saengkham or Fraser Patrick.

FULL THIRD ROUND DRAW

Ding Junhui or Joe Perry v Robbie Williams

Zhao Jianbo or Ian Burns v Yuan Sijun

Ben Woollaston or Mark Williams v Jak Jones

Barry Hawkins v Steven Hallworth or Hammad Miah

Andy Lee or Yan Bingtao v Jordan Brown

Anthony Hamilton or Jamie Clarke v Alexander Ursenbacher or Joe O’Connor

Gary Wilson or Zhang Anda v Li Hang or Mark Allen

David Grace or Xu Si v Dean Young or Judd Trump

Jamie Jones or Elliot Slessor v Chang Bingyu

Graeme Dott v Xiao Guodong

Craig Steadman v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh or Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby v Cao Yupeng

Chen Zifan or Ross Muir v Lyu Hoatian

Lu Ning v Jack Lisowski or Mitchell Mann

Tian Pengfei or Jimmy Robertson v Gerard Greene or Ryan Day

Zhao Xintong v Noppon Saengkham or Fraser Patrick

