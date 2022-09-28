Trump 3-0 Young (0-8)

Trump is now 1/500 on with Young drifting out to 500/1 against. Staggering odds for two blokes sharing a snooker table.

Trump 3-0 Young (0-1)

Can Young stave off the whitewash? Tough ask for the young Scotsman, but he has to maintain composure under demanding circumstances.

Trump 2-0 Young (100-30)

A clearance of 100 from Trump. Splendid level of play from the world No. 2. He leads 3-0 and needs one more frame to reach the last 32.

Trump 2-0 Young (73-30)

Young missed a pink to a centre pocket and has spent the rest of the frame as a spectator. Simply can't afford to miss easy chances against the sport's top players. Chance of a century to finish the third frame.

Trump 2-0 Young (53-30)

Six reds left on table as the Juddernaut draws level on points. Wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him claim the frame at this visit. Springs open two reds via the black and suddenly they are all there for the taking. Highly watchable performance from Judd on this form.

Trump 2-0 Young (8-30)

A decent plant on reds from Young to keep the break going. Tricky pink, but he misses it off spot. And he has set up Trump for what could be a quickfire response. Young will be fearing the worst you suspect.

Trump 2-0 Young (0-16)

These two met in the first round of the Welsh Open earlier this year with Trump running out a 4-1 winner. Young holes a long red before landing on black early in the third frame. Real chance then for the world No. 93 to get moving.

Trump 1-0 Young (84-0)

Could be a century coming up from Trump at this visit. Has been an impeccable piece of scoring, but a red stays out on 84 at pace along the top cushion. Young has seen enough. Trump with a 2-0 lead.

Trump 1-0 Young (51-0)

This is lovely from Trump. In complete control of the white ball as break reaches 57 without too much fuss. Has had to do his work with black out of commission. Which is even more impressive.

Trump 1-0 Young (21-0)

Pink and black are out of commission, but Trump quickly develops the pink to make matters simpler. Looks like he is starting to find his touch as he slams in a blue before running the white around the angles to develop a few reds.

Trump 1-0 Young (15-0)

A brilliant long red by Trump at the outset of this second frame. That is a fabulous pot. Chance to get moving out there.

Trump 1-0 Young (0-0)

In goes the final red from Trump and that is a 1-0 advantage in the race to four. Not a rapid start from Trump, but more than enough to get the job done.

Trump 0-0 Young (63-19)

Young continues to play on for snookers, but needs three of them. One red left up. Looks like a tall order as Trump finds one of his own behind the black. Young escapes from the snooker in fine style. On we go.

Trump 0-0 Young (63-19)

This is much more like it from Trump after a slow start to the day. A break of 52 that is a fine effort with the balls awkwardly placed. Should be a 1-0 lead for Trump.

Trump 0-0 Young (40-19)

A blistering long red from Trump, but he has yet to control the cue ball out there. Only 17 points from the visit before he picks out a brilliant cut on green to keep the break going. Real struggle at the moment, but he continues to pick out some delightful recovery pots.

Trump 0-0 Young (11-18)

Just 17 in response from Young before he opts to run safe. The Edinburgh player looking to keep matters tight in the opening exchanges. Trump not off to a flying start out there.

Trump 0-0 Young (11-1)

Trump missing an easy pink among the balls. Didn't expect him to miss that, but he has. Young handed unforeseen chance to get his hand on the table in this opening frame.

Trump 0-0 Young (10-1)

Some nice safety exchanges from both men early on. The winner of this will face Xu Si in the last 32 after the Chinese player defeated David Grace 4-2.

Trump 0-0 Young (10-1)

Young qualified for this event with a 4-2 win over Liang Wenbo. How will he adapt to the television table is always a concern. Trump seeing a cut on a red elude him early on before firing in a fine long red seconds later.

Trump 0-0 Young (4-1)

Huge odds on Trump winning this. Young 13/1 on in a two-horse race. You can get Trump at 1/20. Which tells you what he is facing today.

Welcome back to Milton Keynes

First up today is the 2019 world champion Judd Trump against young Scottish professional Dean Young before Ding Junhui and Joe Perry collide on the main table. A place in the last 32 is available for the winner today. Should be another fascinating afternoon of elite snooker.

Stay tuned for live text updates from 12:45 BST

Williams final Class of '92 star to crash out

After Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins were dumped out in the first round, Williams could only last one round longer as the three-time world champion was simply unable to locate any potting consistency.

And seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry had little sympathy for Williams.

Speaking on ITV Sport, Hendry said: "He [Williams] said after his first match he's hardly been practising.

"You can't wing it. I know he won this tournament last year getting through matches but you've got to put the work in and he hasn't done. I'm sure he'll put the work in before the next big event. He was poor tonight."

