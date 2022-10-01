Allen 2-0 Saengkham (133-0)

It started with a plant from distance and ends with a majestic clearance of 133 from the 'The Pistol'. Thrilling control of the cue ball and Allen is halfway to the final with a 3-0 lead.

Allen 2-0 Saengkham (100-0)

Those two reds are split and Allen continues his classy advance to the three-figure mark. A sixth century of the week from Allen as a red disappears and he is relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills before a packed crowd.

Allen 2-0 Saengkham (68-0)

This visit has the smell of a century off it. Two reds tied up on side cushion, but they'll surely be disturbed soon. Noppon potted the first ball of the match, but that has been it from him so far. Might as well be sitting in the audience for first three frames.

Allen 2-0 Saengkham (37-0)

Allen looks to be in practice room mode at the moment. Just picking off these balls without any fuss and the warning signs are flashing for the man in the opposite chair. This could be a 3-0 lead before the hour is out. Enough reds to get the frame won at this visit.

Allen 1-0 Saengkham (76-0)

No century from Allen, but 76 does the job every day of the week. Saengkham seemed keen to return to the table, but the referee had already called the frame for Allen. No table time for the Thai man and troubling times already with Allen seeing the balls like footballs at moment. Two more frames before the mid-session interval. Vital that Noppon halts the flow of traffic.

Allen 1-0 Saengkham (32-0)

Allen first to the punch in the second frame. Would dearly love to build some momentum as he lands on one loose red after trying and failing to crack open the reds. Takes the red to yellow pocket to continue this contribution. Gets into pack the second time via blue in some style. Hits pink on nose and they have split delightfully. What a chance here to make a frame-winning break.

Allen 0-0 Saengkham (70-6)

Well, a bad error by Allen as he attempted a long red, missed it and a red has knocked a blue into a pocket. Five foul points put the lead in doubt, but Allen responds by slamming a brilliant red down a hole seconds later. And Noppon has seen enough. The Northern Irishman leads 1-0 in race to six.

Allen 0-0 Saengkham (69-1)

In goes the red with the fishing tackle extension and that will be the first frame under lock and key. His opponent needs three snookers which is the height of wishful thinking at the professional level.

Allen 0-0 Saengkham (50-1)

The Antrim player looks to be in good touch. Opting to drop on a red along the top cushion before coming back out for a pink. Should really see this frame home from here having reached 50 with no drama.

Allen 0-0 Saengkham (34-1)

Saengkham off the potting angle with a long red attempt and he has left the Northern Irishman in among them at the business end of the table. What an ideal chance this is for Allen to get his cue arm working from short range. Has been deadly from this range so far this week.

Allen 0-0 Saengkham (0-0)

Saengkham gets the action off and running. First man to six frames will reach the final of this event tomorrow. Allen favourite for the tournament after victories over Judd Trump and Mark Selby in the previous two rounds.

Noppon on song

Welcome back to Milton Keynes

This could be quite a contest between two talented figures at the Marshall Arena. Mark Allen leads the career head-to-head 2-1, but Noppon Saengkham won the previous meeting 5-4 in the last 32 of the 2019 China Championship.

Who is the favourite? Allen is 8/15 with Noppon priced at 19/10. Not much value in betting Allen, but the Thai player could be worth a flutter.

Allen the favourite after top 10 all crash out

Ronnie O’Sullivan: out. Judd Trump: out. Mark Selby: out. John Higgins: out. Zhao Xintong: out. Mark Williams: out. Kyren Wilson: out. Shaun Murphy: out. Jack Lisowski: out. Barry Hawkins: out.

That’s right, the top 10 seeds have all fallen at the British Open, leaving the draw wide open for the four lucky souls remaining.

British Open semi-final schedule

Saturday October 1

13:00

Mark Allen [13] v Noppon Saengkham [36]

19:00

Ryan Day [27] v Robbie Williams [60]

- - -

