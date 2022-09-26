Williams 2-1 Petrov (33-29)

Williams produces a rapid knock of 33, but then misses a black off the spot. That is an unexpected error.

Ad

Williams 2-0 Petrov (54-67)

British Open British Open snooker 2022 - Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play 5 HOURS AGO

Williams sees a yellow stay out to a top pocket and Petrov responds with an immaculate clearance to the black. He punches his fist and perhaps that is what he needs to change the direction of travel in this match. That is quite majestic from the outsider.

Williams 2-0 Petrov (54-40)

Williams somehow into the lead in this third frame as Petrov fails to escape from the snooker with one red left on the table. Goes for it a second time, but again misses with white dropping down a pocket. Makes contact on third occasion, but leaves the red and this is chance for a 3-0 advantage.

Williams 2-0 Petrov (12-36)

Petrov with another glaring miss on a straight pink. Pressure of the moment getting to him and Williams is handed a reprieve. A lead of 24 points for the Estonian player.

Williams 2-0 Petrov (1-21)

Williams throws his cue at a long red. Miles off with that attempt and Petrov is presented with a favourable opportunity to accumulate some points. The long game not yet there for Williams, but looks very comfortable at close range.

Williams 2-0 Petrov (1-15)

A bout of safety play slows down the sense of one-way traffic. Petrov would dearly love to break up the narrative of this contest.

Williams 2-0 Petrov (1-15)

Stunning long red by Petrov early in the opening frame, but quickly out of position again on only nine. Really finding his feet in every sense as a tour newcomer. Williams sizing up his options as Petrov then sees a red to a middle pocket elude him.

13:30pm – Monday afternoon latest

Mark Selby 1-0 Ricky Walden

Anthony McGill 0-1 Wu Yize

Yan Bingtao 0-1 Oliver Brown

Mark Williams 2-0 Andres Petrov

Zhao Xintong v Bai Langning

Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan

Luca Brecel v Graeme Dott

Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson

Williams 1-0 Petrov (82-8)

Less than 30 minutes gone and Williams is two to the good with a break of 76. Looks like he means business out there. Halfway to the last 64.

Williams 1-0 Petrov (69-8)

Some delightful shot-making by Willo. He's got the slow walk on too. Which is always a dangerous sign for the bloke sitting opposite him. Second frame safely under lock and key.

Williams 1-0 Petrov (42-8)

Williams really beginning to flow out there. Petrov feeling the pressure of the TV cameras as Williams moves to 42. Floating the balls home with such ease.

Williams 0-0 Petrov (71-31)

Too many mistakes by Petrov in this opening frame and it is going to cost him. The Estonian player chasing two snookers with one red left up. Down goes the red, but he misses the black and that will be that. A 1-0 lead for the defending champion.

Williams 0-0 Petrov (44-14)

Well, the Estonian player misses an easy red on 14 near a side rail, but Williams quickly breaks down after running out of position. No damage done.

Williams 0-0 Petrov (36-0)

Looks to be in really splendid touch early on. Mindful of his work around the black spot and has opened up a few reds in the process. Already looks like a frame-winning chance for the Welsh icon. But a red stays out to a centre pocket. Didn't expect that miss and neither did Petrov, who rolls a red down table into the yellow pocket. Chance of counter attack.

Williams 0-0 Petrov (14-0)

Nice opening red from Williams to get his afternoon off and running. Hand on table early on in first frame to get moving. First to four frame reaches the last 64 of the season's third ranking event.

12:55pm – Monday afternoon order of play

Mark Selby v Ricky Walden

Anthony McGill v Wu Yize

Yan Bingtao v Oliver Brown

Mark Williams v Andres Petrov

Zhao Xintong v Bai Langning

Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan

Luca Brecel v Graeme Dott

Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson

12:50pm – Williams has 'nothing to prove'

Mark Williams admits he would be happy to win one tournament this season ahead of his British Open title defence in Milton Keynes.

The three-time world champion meets tour newcomer Andres Petrov in his opening match at the Marshall Arena on Monday with a last-64 tie against Ben Woollaston the reward for victory.

He insists he has one eye on bringing up a quarter century of ranking titles in the months ahead.

The Welshman lifted the British Open with a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in the final a year ago and reached the Masters and World Championship semi-finals last season with two agonising semi-final defeats to Neil Robertson (6-5) and Judd Trump (17-16) respectively

Williams turned professional in 1992, but the world No. 8 is arguably playing the best snooker of his gilded career having reached the semi-finals of the European Masters, losing 6-2 to an inspired Barry Hawkins.

"To come through and win 24 events, including a few worlds, a couple of UK Championships and the Masters. I have nothing left to prove to anybody. I will enjoy whatever time I have left playing," said Williams.

“If someone said I’d win a competition at the start of last season, I’d have bit their hand off.

"I think the same this season and if I could get my hands on silverware again, it would be brilliant. It is going to get harder as the years go by, but one thing I am good at is giving 100%. I will always be out their trying my hardest to get the win."

12:45pm – Welcome to the Marshall Arena

The British Open has been moved from Leicester's Morningside Arena to Milton Keynes this year. We'll be focusing on three-time world champion Mark Williams, who begins the defence of his title against tour newcomer Andres Petrov of Estonia this afternoon.

Mark Selby is facing Ricky Walden in his tournament opener. We'll keep you updated on that match. Boys on the baize at 1pm.

Stay tuned for live text updates from 12:45 BST

'It's not really been about the men' – Selby hails one giant leap for women's snooker

Mark Selby admitted the result of the World Mixed Doubles final was not as important as showcasing the women's game to millions of snooker fans on television.

The four-time world champion partnered fellow English player Rebecca Kenna in the inaugural event at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The pair won all three group matches to reach the final before losing 4-2 to Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut.

"I've enjoyed it. The last two days have been great," said Selby. "It's not really been about the men I don't think.

"It's been about the girls obviously and they've done fantastic.

"It's been fantastic to see them live on TV and get the exposure they've been craving for many years."

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

British Open British Open Trophy named after journalist Everton 23/09/2022 AT 09:01