Thanks for joining us

Ad

We will be back at 6:45pm tonight with Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson colliding before defending champion Mark Williams meets Ben Woollaston. See you back here for more British Open drama.

British Open 'I was so upset I couldn’t eat anything' – O'Sullivan conqueror reveals sad reason for weight loss 8 HOURS AGO

Selby 4-1 Joyce

Mark Selby contributed 110, 74, 55 and 54 to advance to the last 32. The four-time world champion looks to be in fine touch.

17:00 – Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Stuart Bingham

Jordan Brown 4-1 Ng On Yee

Lu Ning 4-1 Zhou Yuelong

Xiao Guodong 4-1 Peter Lines

Mark Selby 4-1 Mark Joyce

Craig Steadman 3-1 Ben Mertens

Cao Yupeng 3-2 Dylan Emery

Higgins 3-4 Yuan

What a match that proved to be. Yuan taking his place in tonight's draw for the third round.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (64-66)

Well, Higgins escapes from a snooker, but he has left the yellow over a middle pocket. In goes the yellow for Yuan. So nervous out there. In goes the green and he needs the remaining four colours to complete the win. Higgins should have won this match, but has somehow blown it. Yuan sees out the colours quite brilliantly and he is a 4-3 winner. That will sting Higgins, but full credit to Yuan.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (64-15)

A safety error by Higgins and the final four reds are in the open. This match not yet put to bed. Is there another twist?

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (64-8)

Higgins reaching the key juncture of this break. Not far from the winning post. Fully dialled into his work with five reds left up. Brilliant cut on a red, up for the blue. This looks like the match right here. But he misses the match ball red. 56 in it, 59 still on table.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (18-8)

Well, Higgins planted a red onto black to concede seven points. Yuan opted to put Higgins back in and he has come up with a quite fantastic long red. Shot of the match you would suggest. But black has been forced onto the pink spot and that doesn't make the run for the line too easy.

Higgins 3-3 Yuan (0-0)

57 and 72 from Yuan in that sixth frame. Chance was there for Higgins, but not taken.

Higgins 3-2 Yuan (7-104)

Heading for the final frame as Yuan polishes off the balls he needs. Has been quite a duel out there and one more frame will be needed to settle it. World No. 68 Yuan showing his scoring ability.

Higgins 3-2 Yuan (7-65)

Higgins breaks down on seven. Poor miss on a red. Didn't expect that. And now Yuan returns to table with chance to force this decider.

Higgins 3-2 Yuan (1-56)

Yuan comes out swinging in his bid to force a decider. Up to 41 in rapid fashion. Suddenly the nerves have left him. Nowhere to go from here if he is to stay alive in this event. Advances to 56 before nudging a red into a centre pocket despite tough cueing. But can't pick out the black from side cushion. Real chance for Higgins to make the winning counter attack. All reds out in open.

Higgins 2-2 Yuan (132-0)

A 900th career century for Higgins. Quite majestic play from the Scottish icon. A total clearance of 132. He needs one more frame to reach the last 32. Running into peak form at exactly the right time. What a performer.

Higgins 2-2 Yuan (51-0)

Splits open the pack of reds via the black and has chance to make this a one-visit frame. Suddenly with bit between his teeth and that trademark bounce around the baize.

Higgins 2-2 Yuan (32-0)

A brilliant piece of cueing from Higgins to roll in a tough red followed by an expert cut on a black. That is a bit special and he has chance to put some points on the board.

Higgins 1-2 Yuan (78-0)

A fine break of 78 from the Scotsman. Benefits from a spot of luck after missing a red over the pocket. Object ball came back out and hit the white before dropping in pocket. Higgins apologetic, but he'll take those fortunate little nudges. We are level at 2-2.

Higgins 1-2 Yuan (46-0)

Yuan is suddenly appearing very nervy. Hitting the balls too hard and Higgins can make good at his opponent's discomfort. Break quickly moves to 41. Enough balls in open to level us up at 2-2.

15:50 – Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Stuart Bingham

Jordan Brown 4-1 Ng On Yee

Lu Ning 4-1 Zhou Yuelong

Xiao Guodong 4-1 Peter Lines

Mark Selby 1-1 Mark Joyce

Craig Steadman 1-0 Ben Mertens

Higgins 1-2 Yuan (0-0)

Scrappy old fare in that third frame, but Higgins does enough to see it out. Far from pretty, but effective enough in the final analysis.

Higgins 0-2 Yuan (72-15)

Chances for Yuan in this frame, but not taken and he is going to surely see his lead reduced to a single frame at only 2-1. Higgins misses a frame ball black, but leads by 57 with 59 left on table. Needs one more pot.

Higgins 0-2 Yuan (41-15)

Some odd goings on as Higgins knocks black in over pocket trying to run safe off a red. Still nine reds left on table so plenty for both men to go at.

Higgins 0-2 Yuan (41-0)

Higgins putting the disappointment of losing that second frame behind him to build a strong start to the third frame.

Higgins 0-2 Yuan (0-0)

Looks like Yuan is going to steal this frame. Just needing the last four colours to win it. And clearance of 72 sees him move 2-0 ahead. Higgins in with 65, but Yuan out with 72. Could have been a 147 moment. Work to be done by the former British Open winner.

Higgins 0-1 Yuan (65-0)

And the answer is no as a black stays out. Was far from easy bridging over another red. Hits near jaw and chance for Yuan to launch the counter attack. Plenty left on.

Higgins 0-1 Yuan (65-0)

Chance of a 147 here. Seven reds, seven blacks so far. Still early days, but all reds apart from one are all out in the open as we speak. He made a 147 in the first frame of last year's British Open. Will history repeat itself?

Higgins 0-1 Yuan (40-0)

Higgins making a vibrant start to the second frame. Quickly up to 33. Looks to be in good touch here.

Higgins 0-1 Yuan (0-0)

An impressive first frame from Yuan. A nice knock of 52 the highlight of that first frame from Yuan. Higgins forced to come from behind for the second match in this event. He trailed 2-1 to Andy Hicks last night before reeling off three straight frames.

Higgins 0-0 Yuan (12-57)

Some superb play by Yuan in this opening frame after Higgins was unfortunate to run out of position attempting to land on a red to the middle pocket. Like Zhao before him, looking very composed from close range. On the cusp of taking this first frame.

Higgins 0-0 Yuan (4-0)

Yuan Sijun completed a 5-4 win over Higgins in the last 32 of the 2019 German Masters with Higgins running out a 5-2 victor over Yuan in the last 64 of the 2020 European Masters.

Higgins 0-0 Yuan (4-0)

Back to the main table with the four-time world champion John Higgins. The Scot slots a lovely long red to get his day started.

14:30 – Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Stuart Bingham

Jordan Brown 2-1 Ng On Yee

Lu Ning 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

Xiao Guodong 2-0 Peter Lines

Bingham 1-3 Zhao (0-83)

This has been mightily impressive from Zhao. A 52 and a 30 to finish off matters. A 4-1 victory for the German Masters holder. He is in tonight's draw for the third round. 432 points to 166 in favour of Zhao.

Bingham 1-3 Zhao (0-75)

Another blunder by Bingham and that could be curtains for the 2015 world champion. World No. 7 Zhao heading for the last 32.

Bingham 1-3 Zhao (0-53)

More exquisite ball striking from Zhao until he throws in a fast one and jaws the pinks. Well, didn't see that one coming. But Bingham can't punish as a tough red refuses to drop.

Bingham 1-3 Zhao (0-24)

A fantastic plant on two reds from distance by Zhao. That is some shot. A real corker. And he follows it up with green in baulk. Back down for the reds and this is a real chance to get over the line in this match.

Bingham 1-3 Zhao (0-0)

A fine 66 from Bingham in the fourth frame. No century from the Basildon man, but no sweat as he dominated the key exchanges. A rueful smile from Bingham. He trails 3-1 and he is far from out of this contest. If he can win a second straight frame, this could yet get interesting.

Bingham 0-3 Zhao (42-0)

This frame has turned a bit scrappy, but that is no bad thing for Bingham as he finally gains some traction in the contest. Back at the table after Zhao can't slot a long red. Obvious chance for Bingham to claim his first frame of the day.

Bingham 0-3 Zhao (7-0)

Safety blunder by Bingham presents Zhao with chance to get moving again in the fourth frame, but he finally misses a mid-range red. Vital that Bingham takes this chance to make a telling contribution.

Bingham 0-3 Zhao (0-0)

112, 128 and 101 breaks from Zhao in this match. Bingham has not done much wrong out there, but has paid a heavy price for a few untimely mistakes. Zhao needing one more frame to take his place in the open draw for the third round.

Bingham 0-2 Zhao (37-101)

Utterly sublime from Zhao. Reaches 66 before nudging the final red off the side cushion from potting the pink. And that is the key to a 3-0 lead. And perhaps a third straight century in the match. 101 it is from the UK champion as he tidies up the colours. Bingham broke down on 37 and never played another shot. Zhao chasing one more frame to reach the third round. Not much anybody could do about this.

Bingham 0-2 Zhao (37-24)

Tricky red along the top cushion doesn't drop for the 'Ball-run' and suddenly Zhao has an easy opener in the third frame. Have to wonder what he is going to amass here after contributing two century breaks in the opening two frames.

Bingham 0-2 Zhao (14-0)

Bingham trying to quell this attacking tide as he picks out a lovely long red. And then plays a fabulous shot with rest down the side rail to get out for the black. Brilliant from Bingham. What is he going to offer in response?

Bingham 0-1 Zhao (7-128)

This match has been going for 25 minutes and Zhao contributes 128 to go with 112 in the first frame. What can you say about this start? Bingham missed a pot in the first frame and played a slightly loose safety in the second. His opponent pierces his mind with two blistering centuries. Vital that Bingham does not fall three behind.

Bingham 0-1 Zhao (0-57)

Bingham is short with a safety attempt to the baulk cushion and Zhao punishes him with a long trademark red. This spells danger for Bingham with Zhao picking balls off for fun. Again, he rapidly crosses the 50-mark with little sweat. This has the smell of a 2-0 lead for Zhao.

13:20 – Around the tables

A few results for you from this morning. A big victory for 2006 world champion Graeme Dott as he defeats fellow Scot Anthony McGill 4-1. Dott with breaks of 54, 86 and 110 to maintain his early charge after a similar result against Luca Brecel on Monday.

Jak Jones 4-3 Zhang Jiankang

Lyu Haotian 4-3 David Gilbert

Graeme Dott 4-1 Anthony McGill

Bingham 0-1 Zhao (0-8)

Young Chinese player first to the punch in the second frame as he bangs home a red to middle bag, but just a safety to follow. He is looking very sharp.

Bingham 0-0 Zhao (8-112)

112 from the UK champion. Was never out of position in that break. Makes it look ridiculously easy and Bingham has to suck that one up. What has 'Ball-run' got in response?

Bingham 0-0 Zhao (8-97)

Well, this is immaculate from Zhao. 18 seconds a shot and he is already up to 70. Bingham misses an easy red and it is going to cost him the frame. It is the school of hard knocks. Can't afford to miss easy balls at this level. Could be a century to get the day off and running. Magical cue ball control.

Bingham 0-0 Zhao (18-8)

We are off and running at the Marshall Arena for today's action with Bingham first in, but he misses a red trying to remain on the black. Zhao responds by tickling a lovely pot into a centre pocket. Important to make a fast start in the race to four frames with a place in last 32 up for grabs.

- - -

Ursenbacher reveals sad secret behind weight loss

Alexander Ursenbacher has admitted the death of his pet cat prompted him to unintentionally shed weight ahead of his shock 4-1 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the British Open first round.

The Swiss world No. 63 enjoyed a third victory against the seven-time world champion in four career meetings on Monday evening with O'Sullivan remarkably off the boil and contributing a highest break of only 45 in the five frames.

Ursenbacher did not have to perform at peak levels to progress with timely runs of 69 and 51 enough to seal his progress after previously defeating the world No. 1 at the 2019 Welsh Open and 2020 UK Championship.

“I have lost weight recently. My cat died in April and that helped because I was so upset I couldn’t eat anything. Then after that I didn’t put it back on," he told reporters after securing a last-64 meeting with Joe O'Connor in Milton Keynes.

The former English Open semi-finalist said he was thrilled to claim the win with his mum in attendance for the first time at a professional event.

“I didn’t think my mum was ever going to come over and watch me because of her work schedule," he commented.

“It surprised me when I saw her this morning, I was so happy and I thought there was no way I was going to give in tonight. I was really nervous all day, I was anxious and couldn’t eat.

"She’s the best mum you could wish for but that put pressure on me because I wanted to make her proud."

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

British Open 'Rubbish' - Hendry laments 'worst' O'Sullivan performance in a 'few years' 19 HOURS AGO