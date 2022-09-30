Welcome back to our coverage

It is time for the quarter-finals at the British Open, and Mark Selby is the biggest name left in a star-studded draw that has been decimated

Below is the schedule with Selby in action against Mark Allen, while Robbie Williams takes on Lyu Haotian in the other afternoon clash.

The evening sees Noppon Saengkham face Jamie Jones, with Ryan Day in action against Yuan Sijun.

13:00

Mark Selby [60] v Mark Allen [13]

Robbie Williams [60] v Lyu Haotian [44]

19:00

Noppon Saengkham [36] v Jamie Jones [57]

Ryan Day [27] v Yuan Sijun [67]

Recap: Allen downs Trump in shock

A cagey encounter between two familiar foes went the distance late into the Milton Keynes evening, with neither able to consistently produce consistently accurate offensive or defensive play.

It was Trump who appeared to be clicking into gear late on, registering the only century of the match to force a decider.

But Allen, just about, held his nerve to deny Trump a chance at usurping Ronnie O'Sullivan at the top of the world rankings.

"I made it harder for myself than I needed it to be," Allen told ITV after securing victory. "I let Judd back into the match and it looked like he might go on and win the decider like to players do but I just hung in there and made a decent 55.

"It was a tricky one. But I'm very happy to get over the line.

"Any win over Judd is a good one and I'm just lucky that he wasn't quite at his best because apparently when he is at his best he beats me ten out of ten."

