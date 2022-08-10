Ding Junhui showed his class as he finished with a brilliant 128 break to book his place in the British Open last 64 with a 4-2 win over Oliver Lines in Wigan.

The 35-year-old Chinese icon has not won a ranking title since his 2019 success at the UK Championship , but certainly looked to be in the mood at the Robin Park Leisure Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Ad

A break of 51 in the opening frame helped him establish a 2-0 lead before world No. 59 Lines restored parity at 2-2 with timely contributions of 51 and 62.

British Open Hendry dumped out of British Open A DAY AGO

It was the last points he would score in the contest as 2016 world finalist Ding unearthed knocks of 81 and 128 without response to book his place in the last-64 draw in Milton Keynes next month.

The British Open is the third ranking event of the season and will be staged at the Marshall Arena on September 26-October 2 with the world's top 16 beginning their campaign at the Buckinghamshire venue.

China's strong showing in qualifying continued elsewhere at the Robin Park Leisure Centre with Lu Ning edging out Turkish Masters finalist Matthew Selt 4-3, Lyu Haotian easing past Mark King 4-1, and Tian Pengfei a 4-2 winner against Sam Craigie.

Selt contributed 65, 122 and 53 in his match, but still came up short as Lu responded with 68, 97 and 79 before claiming a tense final frame.

Selt had a chance to claim victory, but missed the final blue attempting to gain position on the pink on the opposite cushion.

Lu responded with blue and pink enough to see out the win.

All matches are drawn at random and are contested over the best-of-seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best-of-nine frames.

The semi-finals are the best of 11 frames with the best-of-19 frame final on Sunday, October 2.

Latest British Open qualifying results

Ding Junhui 4-2 Oliver Lines

4-2 Oliver Lines Tian Pengfei 4-2 Sam Craigie

4-2 Sam Craigie Lu Ning 4-3 Matthew Selt

4-3 Matthew Selt Lyu Haotian 4-1 Mark King

--

Watch top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

British Open Who does O'Sullivan face at British Open? Williams defends title 23/07/2022 AT 05:56