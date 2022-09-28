Mark Allen was on song as he strode into the British Open third round with a 4-1 win over Li Hang - but it was his miraculous escape from a snooker that most pleased the Englishman.

Finding himself in difficulty tucked behind the green during the encounter, Allen calculated that his only route to hitting the target ball - the yellow - was a five-cushion route right around the table.

Ad

After careful deliberation he sent the cue ball flying around the baize, and Allen's angles were working perfectly as the white slowed down to nestle next to the yellow, to the extent that the 36-year-old didn't leave a pot on either for his Chinese opponent.

Snooker O'Sullivan, Trump and Selby top bill on day 1 in star-studded Northern Ireland Open draw 03/09/2022 AT 09:58

Allen bowed to the audience following the shot, and commented on social media afterwards.

He said: "Another decent performance today and not often my highlight is an escape from a snooker but I had to share this."

Allen, who racked up two century breaks in the tie with Hang, will play Gary Wilson in the next round at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

World Championship O'Sullivan into Crucible quarter-finals after record-breaking win against Allen 23/04/2022 AT 14:02