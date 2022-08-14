Matthew Stevens produced some vintage form to complete a 4-1 win over former UK holder Stephen Maguire in British Open qualifying.

The 2000 and 2005 world finalist rolled in breaks of 77, 56, 60 and 71 with Maguire finding the heat too much at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.

The Scotsman remains without a win at ranking event after he lost 5-4 to Oliver Brown in European Masters qualifying.

Crucible qualifier Noppon Saengkham edged out Michael White 4-3 with some heavy scoring.

The Thai player made breaks of 50, 72, 109 and 104 after White had opened with a knock of 63.

Mark Williams is the defending British Open champion after a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in last year's final.

The top 16 seeds all begin their respective British Open campaigns at the season's third ranking event in Milton Keynes next month (26 September-2 October).

Latest British Open qualifying results

Matthew Stevens 4-1 Stephen Maguire

Peter Lines 4-0 Robert Milkins

Jak Jones 4-2 Andrew Pagett

Jordan Brown 4-3 Pang Junxu

Xiao Guodong 4-1 David Lilley

Jimmy Robertson 4-3 Louis Heathcote

Chang Bingyu 4-1 Fergal O'Brien

Noppon Saengkham 4-3 Michael White

- - -

