Alexander Ursenbacher will be backed by his friends against world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan at the British Open next week, but the Swiss player admits they are also excited to watch his opponent play.

The Basel player was drawn against the snooker GOAT in the first round of the season's third ranking event at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Ad

British Open 'I have nothing left to prove to anybody' – Williams keen to add to title haul 20/09/2022 AT 07:54

“I’ve got two or three friends coming over, because they’ve never seen him play live," said Ursenbacher, whose career highlight was his run to the semi-finals of the 2017 English Open.

"It is a funny one, because they want to see him but they will also be happy if I win. I’m not thinking about them anyway, it is nice to have them over to watch.

“If you want to be the best or somewhere near the best you need to relish the challenge, but to have any chance you really need to tackle it head on and believe in yourself. It isn’t about who is the better player, or facing the big names, it is about working on your own game and developing.

"For me, if I am playing the top players, I see it as a great opportunity. They show me where my game is at.

"After those matches, you know what you need to improve on. Yes there are easier draws than Ronnie, but thinking that way is not the point of top level sport."

Ursenbacher hopes deploying a mental coach can help him climb the rankings after losing seven times in the first round of 11 events last season.

‘How did he get the cue ball there?’ - World Championship top shots featuring Trump and O’Sullivan

“All of last season I was watching YouTube videos, my interviews and every game just trying to find something that could help me," he said on WST

"I eventually realised that was all for nothing. There is no trick, there is no key, it is just about hard work and effort. I could barely make a 50 break and feel good about it last season.

"I wasn’t in a good spot. I was always worried about things, my game, not spending time with loved ones in Switzerland and not earning money.

"I was in a bad place. I’m working with a mind coach called Noel Flannery now and I am in a good spot now.”

Ursenbacher 'didn't have a gameplan' in shock win over O'Sullivan

Snooker What can we expect as World Doubles returns to snooker calendar? 18/09/2022 AT 08:34