Thailand's Noppon Saengkham edged a 5-3 battle with Jamie Jones to reach the British Open semi-finals, while Ryan Day defeated Yuan SiJun.
In the first frame Jones was 13-0 up but Saengkham replied with a strong break to go 65-13 up, before then adding another nine with a follow-up visit to take the frame.
Ad
The Thai then went further with his next break, hitting an unanswered 89 to go two up, but his opponent scrapped to a 64-26 third frame win.
British Open
Allen holds on to beat Selby in quarter-final thriller
Noppon had beaten Jordan Brown 4-0 in the last round while Jones was coming off a victory over Ben Woolaston.
In the fourth frame, a long range shot moved Jones back into the game, trailing 41-24 and starting to build a break to reach 72 and go level as the pair went into the interval.
- Allen holds on to beat Selby in quarter-final thriller
- Allen edges out Trump in nervy encounter to set up Selby quarter-final
- Selby makes fourth maximum break of his career in commanding victory over Lisowski
A wonderful 102 break pushed Saengkham back in front, two frames from victory, only to be pulled back level to 3-3.
Some extended safety play broke Saengkham’s way with a break of 63 moving him a frame from victory, completing the win with a 69-18 eighth frame.
Speaking after his win, he admitted that at the interval he, "was nervous. I can't control my hand, very pressured," and he was looking forward to a "more relaxed" outing in his next match.
He will face Mark Allen in the semi-finals.
In the evening’s other match, Ryan Day and Yuan Sijun both batted hard as they tried to reach the semi-finals for the chance to play Robbie Williams.
The pair dropped four half-centuries to move to 2-2, before two more frames left the match at 3-3. A 50 break from Day moved him ahead briefly before SiJun once again levelled for a decisive final frame.
Day had saved the best until last with a 124 break moved him to a 5-4 victory.
- -
Stream the Home Nations and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+
British Open
British Open LIVE – Day v Sijun and Saengkham v Jones in last of quarter-finals
British Open
Allen edges out Trump in nervy encounter to set up Selby quarter-final
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad