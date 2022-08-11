Ng On Yee – the three-time women's world champion – completed a 4-3 win over 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in British Open qualifying boosted by a timely fluke in the final frame.

Doherty produced the highest break of a fairly forgettable contest with a 52 in the fourth frame, enough to level at 2-2 from 2-0 behind at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.

The Irishman moved 3-2 clear in a scrappy battle only for Ng to edge the final two frames to take her place in the random draw for the last 64 in Milton Keynes (26 September-2 October) next month.

Doherty had the chance to pinch the decider, but missed the final pink trailing by seven points before his opponent fluked the object ball via three cushions attempting a safety shot seconds later.

“Today’s win is definitely one of the best of my career, against a great player like Ken,” said 31-year-old Ng, who defeated world No. 69 Wu Yize in qualifying for the Welsh Open last season.

"I have to be honest and admit the pink in the last frame was a fluke!

I have been practising hard recently with a lot of top players including (fellow Hong Kong player) Marco Fu and I can see an improvement in my game.

"I’m very happy to get my first win of the season. I knew my safety would have to be good today and I just wanted to enjoy the match and try my best on every shot.

"It’s great to qualify for another venue as it gives me another chance to get used to that environment."

Former UK finalist Liang Wenbo made a losing return to the circuit after being outdone by Scotland's Dean Young 4-2.

Liang made breaks of 65 and 79, but could not retrieve a 3-1 deficit with Young contributing a 79 in the fourth frame.

Former Shoot Out winner Thepchaiya Un-Nooh enjoyed a dominant 4-1 win over 2021 European Masters finalist Martin Gould.

Un-Nooh rolled in breaks of 75, 90 and 83 with Gould preventing the whitewash with a knock of 51 in the fourth frame.

Latest British Open qualifying results

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-1 Martin Gould

4-1 Martin Gould Liang Wenbo 4-2 Dean Young

4-2 Dean Young Ng On Yee 4-3 Ken Doherty

4-3 Ken Doherty Fraser Patrick 4-1 Alfie Burden

4-1 Alfie Burden Yuan Sijun 4-1 Anton Kazakov

