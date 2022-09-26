Shaun Murphy potted the last black of the match along with the white to condemn him to defeat against Gary Wilson at the British Open on Monday afternoon.

Seeded No. 8 to Wilson’s 32, the experienced Englishman was the favourite going into the match and looked likely to scrape by in the decider.

Murphy trailed 49-19 in the last frame but battled back and had a chance to clear up.

Murphy sunk a routine pink to move 51-49 clear of his opponent and settled to cut the black into the bottom left.

While he accurately potted the black, he glanced the white into the middle left, giving Wilson a 56-51 surprise victory, which also gifted him the match.

Wilson’s win moves him into the second round where he will play Zhang Anda on Wednesday.

“I was the most surprised out of anybody," said Wilson, who was runner-up at the 2021 British Open.

"I was sitting in my chair thinking I had lost. Shaun’s a lovely bloke and took it in great spirits. I’ve never actually won a game at this venue, and that was in my mind as he was he was clearing and up.

"Then all of a sudden, something stupid like that happens. I’m not sure whether he had a kick or just hit it a bit thick.

“I’m playing with a new cue and it didn’t feel great, it just felt heavy. I missed so many easy balls and played so many bad safeties, I just didn’t feel comfortable at all. I’m always hard on myself but I do try to look at positives as well.”

