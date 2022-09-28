Ben Woollaston has revealed he may not recover from the chronic fatigue syndrome that has blighted his snooker career.

Ad

The 35-year-old Leicester professional – who meets Jak Jones in the third round – was diagnosed with the illness 18 months ago which causes bouts of dizziness and a crash in energy levels.

British Open 'You can't wing it' - Hendry unsurprised at Williams' exit 12 HOURS AGO

“It has got better recently so I am trying to be positive," Woollaston told reporters. "On the good days I feel 60 or 70% of my usual self, but then I have days where I just completely crash.

“I can only practise for one or two hours a day and it’s hard to look after my kids when I’m at home.

"(My wife) Tatiana has been a massive support, but it has been hard for her as well. Some people never recover from this kind of illness, but I am hopeful because in the last few months I have been better.

“I am doing my best in matches and I have managed to win a few this season. I have no expectations. Tonight’s win was one of my best in recent seasons and the short matches suit me better.”

British Open Williams joins Higgins and O'Sullivan as latest shock exit with defeat to Woollaston 14 HOURS AGO