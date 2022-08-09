Stephen Hendry lost 4-1 to world No. 70 Zhang Anda in the qualifying round for the British Open at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.
The seven-time world champion responded to a break of 59 in the second frame by rolling in a 54 in the third frame to trail 2-1, but lost the final two frames without registering a point as the man dubbed 'Mighty Mouse' finished with knocks of 78 and 75 to reach the last 64.
Qualifying taking place in Wigan between August 9-14, but Hendry – who edged out Zhang 10-9 in the first round of the 2010 World Championship – will take no further part in a tournament he won four times between 1988 and 2003.
British Open
Who does O'Sullivan face at British Open? Williams defends title
The British Open is the third ranking event of the season and will be staged in Milton Keynes between September 26-2 October with the world's top 16 beginning their campaign at the finals venue.
Mark Williams is defending the title after a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in last season's final in Leicester.
All matches are drawn at random and are contested over the best-of-seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best-of-nine frames.
The semi-finals are the best of 11 frames with the best-of-19 frame final on Sunday 2 October.
'One from the archives' - Hendry makes fantastic brown to win frame
Latest British Open qualifying results
- Robbie Williams 4-3 Ashley Hugill
- Steven Hallworth 4-2 Julien Leclercq
- Zhao Jianbo 4-3 Jackson Page
- Zhang Anda 4-1 Stephen Hendry
- Xu Si 4-2 Himanshu Dinesh Jain
- Chen Zifan 4-2 Mink Nutcharut
--
