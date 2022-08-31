Ronnie O'Sullivan will not return to action at a ranking event until the British Open next month, but the snooker GOAT already knows his potential path to the last 32 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
The current world champion will open his title quest against Swiss No. 1 Alexander Ursenbacher on Monday 26 September with the winner of that tie drawn against former Welsh Open semi-finalist Joe O'Connor in the second round.
O'Conner secured his spot in the main draw after a 4-1 victory over Chris Wakelin during qualifying in Wigan.
The season's third ranking tournament, which returns again after its successful rebirth last year following a 17-year absence, will be staged between 26 September and 2 October with all matches involving the top 16 seeds held over until the finals venue.
O'Sullivan will be chasing a second British Open, a remarkable 28 years after he defeated Thai icon James Wattana 9-4 for his first triumph in 1994.
Recent European Masters finalists Kyren Wilson and Barry Hawkins are on course for a repeat encounter in the last 64 in Milton Keynes if both men win their respective openers.
Wilson meets Mark Davis while Hawkins faces Duane Jones. Wilson ran out a 9-3 winner against Hawkins despite compiling only one break over 50 in their Furth final.
Defending champion Mark Williams will take on Ben Woollaston in the last 64 if he can overcome Andres Petrov in the first round, with world No. 2 Judd Trump in line to face Si Jiahui if he can dispatch Scotland's Dean Young, a 4-2 winner over Liang Wenbo in qualifying.
Amazing fluke by Ng On Yee knocks Ken Doherty out in British Open qualifying
Three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee will confront former Welsh Open winner Jordan Brown in the second round after her 4-3 victory over 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in qualifying.
All matches are drawn at random and are contested over the best-of-seven frames with the quarter-finals increasing to the best-of-nine frames.
The semi-finals are the best of 11 frames with the best-of-19 frame final set to take place on Sunday 2 October.
- Why British Open is going to look different this year
- Majestic Williams claims British Open title with victory over Wilson
- Who does O'Sullivan face at British Open? Williams defends title
British Open last-64 draw
- Jamie Jones v Elliot Slessor
- Zhao Xintong or Bai Langning v Stuart Bingham or Lei Peifan
- Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei or Joe Perry
- Zhang Jiankang v Jak Jones
- David Gilbert v Lyu Haotian
- Mark Selby or Ricky Walden v Mark Joyce
- Jordan Brown v Ng On Yee
- Craig Steadman v Ben Mertens
- Jack Lisowski or Dominic Dale v Mitchell Mann
- John Higgins or Andy Hicks v Yuan Sijun
- Luca Brecel or Graeme Dott v Anthony McGill or Wu Yize
- David Grace v Xu Si
- Dean Young v Judd Trump or Si Jiahui
- Li Hang v Mark Allen or Stuart Carrington
- Andy Lee v Yan Bingtao or Oliver Brown
- Gerard Greene v Ryan Day
- Lu Ning v Zhou Yuelong
- Ben Woollaston v Mark Williams or Andres Petrov
- Tian Pengfei v Jimmy Robertson
- Robbie Williams v Lukas Kleckers
- Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Clarke
- Kyren Wilson or Mark Davis v Barry Hawkins or Duane Jones
- Noppon Saengkham v Fraser Patrick
- Chen Zifan v Ross Muir
- John Astley v Chang Bingyu
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Stevens
- Xiao Guodong v Peter Lines
- Ronnie O’Sullivan or Alexander Ursenbacher v Joe O’Connor
- Dylan Emery v Cao Yupeng
- Shaun Murphy or Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda
- Zhao Jianbo v Ian Burns
- Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miah
